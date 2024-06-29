Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Soldiers In Northern Gaza


The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced that two soldiers fell in battle in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City in northern Gaza on Friday.

The soldiers were identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Yakir Shmuel Tatelbaum, H’yd, 21, of Ma’ale Adumim who swerved in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade; and Staff Sgt. Yair Avitan, H”yd, 20 of Ra’anana, who served in the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade.

Their deaths increase the death toll of soldiers in the war in Gaza to 318.

Two other soldiers were severely wounded in battle in Shejaiya.

(YWN's Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha'Shabbos in Israel)



