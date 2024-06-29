Terrorist Shoots Arrow At Officer At Israeli Embassy In Serbia

A terrorist shot a crossbow at a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia on Shabbos.

The officer opened fire, injuring the terrorist who died shortly later. The officer was evacuated to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove the arrow from his neck.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said the incident was “undoubtedly a terrorist attack,” and that several people tied to the incident have been arrested. He added that the suspects are “already known to the police and security services – it is about members of the Wahhabi movement.”

“He was carrying a bag with him and he took out a crossbow from the bag and shot the gendarme in the neck with the arrow,” Dacic said. “The gendarme reacted immediately, as much as he could until he fell to the ground… he took out his gun and fired several shots at the assailant. The attacker died after half an hour.”

On Motzei Shabbos, Dacic said that one of the detained suspects was arrested two years ago after he was identified as the administrator of several websites that called for jihad. However, he was subsequently released from custody. “It is suspected that he directly participated in the logistical support and organization of this terrorist act,” Dacic said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz stated on Motzei Shabbos: “I would like to thank the Government of Serbia and all those involved in the prompt response, for their strong support and cooperation following the attempted terror act on the Embassy of Israel in Belgrade today, during which a Serbian guard was injured by the terrorist. I would also like to send my wishes for a quick recovery to the injured guard. Terrorism cannot be tolerated!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)