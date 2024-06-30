DELUSIONAL: US Trying Again To Reach Ceasefire Truce Between Israel And Hamas

Washington is working to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas, proposing new language for parts of the proposed hostage and ceasefire deal, according to a report by Axios. The US, along with fellow mediators Qatar and Egypt, is focused on amending Clauses 8 and 14 of the deal, which concern negotiations during the six-week ceasefire and the transition between stages one and two of the agreement.

Relatives of those still held captive in Gaza protested on Motzei Shabbos, urging the government to secure a deal. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which has been holding weekly rallies, pledged to continue calling on the government to realize the deal presented by US President Biden in May.

The proposed deal would see the fighting in Gaza cease for six weeks, during which Hamas would release the remaining living female, elderly, and sick hostages. Talks would then be held to secure a second six-week truce, during which Hamas would release the remaining living hostages, including young men and male soldiers. However, if Hamas violates its commitments, Israel could resume fighting.

Hamas wants talks during the first phase to focus on the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the living male hostages, while Israel also wants to discuss the demilitarization of Gaza. The US is working to find a formula that will allow a deal to be reached, with one source saying that the agreement could be sealed if Hamas okays the changes.

The fate of the proposal was unclear earlier this week after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to walk back on his commitment to the deal, saying he was willing to temporarily withdraw the army from Gaza in return for a “partial deal” that would see some of the hostages returned. However, he later insisted that he was still committed to the Israeli proposal welcomed by President Biden.

The US State Department characterized Hamas’s response to the Israeli proposal as a rejection, with spokesperson Matthew Miller saying that Hamas had given a written response rejecting the proposal and presenting a counter-proposal.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, along with opposition figures, criticized Netanyahu for appearing to renege on the deal, which had been approved by Israel’s since-disbanded war cabinet. The forum said that the government must approve the deal and cannot miss the opportunity for an agreement that will bring all the hostages home.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)