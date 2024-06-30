Haley: Republicans Better Be Ready For Biden To Be Replaced With Younger, More Vibrant Candidate

Former South Carolina Governor and Trump primary challenger Nikki Haley has issued a warning to Republicans: Democrats will replace President Biden with a younger, more vibrant candidate, and the party must prepare for the challenge.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Haley said, “They are going to be smart about it. They’re going to bring somebody younger. They’re going to bring somebody vibrant. They’re going to bring somebody tested… This is a time for Republicans to prepare and get ready for what’s to come because there is no way that there will be a surviving Democratic Party if they allow Joe Biden to continue to be the candidate.”

Haley’s comments come after Biden’s debate performance against former President Trump, which some Democrats have called on him to drop out of the race. Haley also referenced the performance, saying, “Our enemies just saw that they have between now and Jan. 20 to do whatever it is they want to do.”

Haley has previously called for cognitive tests for all candidates for federal office, and reiterated her stance on Saturday, saying, “America deserves the strongest leader possible… Thursday night was shocking. It’s exactly why I have been calling for mental competency tests for anyone running for office. Joe Biden owes the American people transparency about his cognitive abilities.”

In response, Biden spokesperson Ammar Moussa said, “To the millions of Nikki Haley supporters who are tired of Donald Trump and his MAGA allies constantly attacking them, running moderates and independents out of the party and repeatedly refusing to commit to accepting the 2024 election results, you have a home in President Biden’s coalition.”

Haley also questioned Trump’s cognitive abilities during the Republican primary, noting that he seemingly confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She told the Journal that Democrats could suffer down-ballot losses if they keep Biden as the nominee, saying, “If they continue down this path, and they have Biden as their nominee, they are committed to hurting America.”

