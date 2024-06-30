Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Elderly Chareidi Man Narrowly Escapes Lynching In Qalandiya [Videos]


An elderly Chareidi man who entered Qalandiya in the Palestinian Authority overnight Motzei Shabbos was attacked by a mob of Arabs and narrowly escaped serious injury.

A mob surrounded his car and threw stones and blocks at it as he tried to escape. However, he smashed into a concrete barrier and was lightly injured.

Palestinian security forces intervened and brought him outside the town, where he was transferred to IDF forces and received emergency medical treatment. He was then evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital.

The victim’s car was left behind and the Arabs set it on fire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



