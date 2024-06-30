Elderly Chareidi Man Narrowly Escapes Lynching In Qalandiya [Videos]

An elderly Chareidi man who entered Qalandiya in the Palestinian Authority overnight Motzei Shabbos was attacked by a mob of Arabs and narrowly escaped serious injury.
A mob surrounded his car and threw stones and blocks at it as he tried to escape. However, he smashed into a concrete barrier and was lightly injured.
Palestinian security forces intervened and brought him outside the town, where he was transferred to IDF forces and received emergency medical treatment. He was then evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital.
The victim’s car was left behind and the Arabs set it on fire.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
3 Responses
He went there to save on fuel. He almost lost his life because he didn’t want to pay Israeli taxes.
Can anyone explain why any Israeli in his right mind would enter qualandia?!
What about that democrat controlled media’s narrative of innocent Palestinians?! Is this how the peace loving peace seeking Palestinians welcome an innocent Jew who got lost?! To murder him?!