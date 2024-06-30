Hamas Leader Calls On West Bank Palestinians To Carry Out Terror Attacks, Criticizes Palestinian Authority

Hussam Badran, a top Hamas official, is calling on West Bank Palestinians – including members of the Palestinian Authority security forces – to carry out attacks against Israelis. Badran, a former leader of Hamas’s military wing in the northern West Bank, said, “We are working to expand the resistance in the West Bank. I ask every person in the West Bank who carries a weapon, officially or unofficially, to fulfill his responsibility, because every person with a weapon in the West Bank can make a difference and have a qualitative impact.”

“A Palestinian today does not need an order or decision by any party to act, and must take the initiative on his own,” the murderous terrorist added. He claimed that “resistance is a legitimate right” of Hamas, despite acknowledging the group’s lower military capabilities compared to Israel.

The Hamas official also accused Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas of obstructing plans for a unity government and insisted that the Islamist group cannot be sidelined or forced to make concessions. He criticized the PA, saying it has “contributed to weakening the resistance in the West Bank” due to its security coordination with Israel.

Badran’s comments come as reconciliation talks between Hamas and Fatah, the two main Palestinian factions, were delayed with no new date set. The talks, initially scheduled for mid-June in China, aimed to address the formation of a national consensus government and preparations for elections throughout the Palestinian territories.

In the interview, Badran reiterated Hamas’s demands, claiming they represent the whole Palestinian people. He also emphasized the group’s refusal to discuss post-war arrangements in the Gaza Strip, stating, “We will not allow anyone to dictate to it the arrangement of the Palestinian house.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)