Netanyahu Reiterates Commitment to US Hostage Release Deal, Blames Hamas for Obstruction

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s support for the hostage release deal presented by US President Joe Biden on May 31 during the weekly government meeting. Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas is the sole obstacle to the release of Israeli hostages.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement reiterating Israel’s commitment to the May 31 terms, following reports that the US is attempting to modify some of the terms to reach an agreement. Netanyahu argued that a combination of political and military pressure, with military pressure being the most important, would result in the return of all 120 hostages in Gaza.

“There is no change in Israel’s position on the release outline that President Biden has welcomed. Today, everyone knows a simple truth: Hamas is the only obstacle to the release of our hostages. With the combination of diplomatic and military pressure, the latter first and foremost, we will return them all – all 120 hostages, the living and the deceased,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu pledged that Israel would achieve all of its war objectives, stating, “To anyone who doubts the achievement of these goals, I repeat: there is no substitute for victory. Our warriors did not fall in vain. We will not end the war until we achieve all our goals.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)