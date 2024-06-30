Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu Reiterates Commitment to US Hostage Release Deal, Blames Hamas for Obstruction


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s support for the hostage release deal presented by US President Joe Biden on May 31 during the weekly government meeting. Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas is the sole obstacle to the release of Israeli hostages.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement reiterating Israel’s commitment to the May 31 terms, following reports that the US is attempting to modify some of the terms to reach an agreement. Netanyahu argued that a combination of political and military pressure, with military pressure being the most important, would result in the return of all 120 hostages in Gaza.

“There is no change in Israel’s position on the release outline that President Biden has welcomed. Today, everyone knows a simple truth: Hamas is the only obstacle to the release of our hostages. With the combination of diplomatic and military pressure, the latter first and foremost, we will return them all – all 120 hostages, the living and the deceased,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu pledged that Israel would achieve all of its war objectives, stating, “To anyone who doubts the achievement of these goals, I repeat: there is no substitute for victory. Our warriors did not fall in vain. We will not end the war until we achieve all our goals.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DELUSIONAL: US Trying Again To Reach Ceasefire Truce Between Israel And Hamas

Haley: Republicans Better Be Ready For Biden To Be Replaced With Younger, More Vibrant Candidate

Elderly Chareidi Man Narrowly Escapes Lynching In Qalandiya [Videos]

Tragedy In Israel: Mother Of 9 Dies In Fire After Saving Children, 18 Injured

FREAKING OUT: Top Democrats Terrified As Biden Team Shoos Away Growing Calls For Him To Move Aside

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of The Kosover Rebbe, HaRav Shraga Feivish Hager ZT”L [LEVAYA DETAILS]

BDE: Zakein HaMekubalim HaRav Shalom Shmueli, Z’tl, Passes Away At Age 106

Terrorist Shoots Arrow At Officer At Israeli Embassy In Serbia

H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Soldiers In Northern Gaza

Feds Investigating Antisemitic Violence Outside L.A. Shul During Pro-Hamas Riot

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network