Israeli Forces Conduct New Pinpoint Raid iIn Gaza City, Killing Dozens of Hamas Operatives

Israeli military forces have carried out a targeted operation in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 Hamas operatives, according to an assessment by the IDF.

The operation, which began on Thursday, was launched in response to intelligence indicating a regrouping of Hamas members in the area, alongside newly identified infrastructure belonging to the terror group. The IDF’s 98th Division, supported by the 7th Armored Brigade and Paratroopers Brigade, spearheaded the raid.

Shejaiya, a focal point in previous ground offensives against Hamas, saw significant activity during the initial months of the conflict, culminating in the dismantling of Hamas’ local battalion by December. The area was revisited in April as part of a strategic shift towards intelligence-driven, targeted operations within Gaza.

According to military sources, surviving Hamas operatives in northern Gaza have consolidated in Shejaiya, bolstering their ranks with new recruits. The recent IDF operation uncovered previously undisclosed tunnel networks and Hamas facilities, leveraging intelligence gathered from prior engagements across Gaza.

Thursday’s operation commenced with an assault on a school complex reportedly converted into a “combat complex” by Hamas, where troops discovered and seized a long-range rocket launcher within 40 minutes of deployment. This site, previously inaccessible to Israeli forces, yielded valuable insights into Hamas’ operational tactics, military officials affirmed.

The incursion encountered fierce resistance from Hamas forces, including RPG fire, explosive devices, sniper attacks, and close-quarters combat. Tragically, two Israeli soldiers lost their lives in separate incidents over the weekend, with two others sustaining serious injuries.

Israeli military authorities anticipate that the Shejaiya operation will conclude within a few weeks, mirroring the timeframe of previous pinpoint raids in the northern Gaza Strip aimed at neutralizing Hamas threats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)