Islamic Jihad Fires Rocket Barrage At Southern Israel

About 20 rockets were launched from Gaza at Gaza border communities in southern Israel on Monday morning, the largest rocket barrage launched in months.

Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and the rest fell in open areas. Baruch Hashem, no injuries were reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization took responsibility for the attack.

The IDF issued a statement saying that at least 20 rockets were fired from the Khan Younis area of the southern Gaza Strip and forces are striking the launch sites.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)