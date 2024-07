Put this straight into the Hall of Fame for things you can’t make up. Nancy Pelosi joined CNN on Sunday morning to declare her unwavering support for Joe Biden as he continues to be clobbered for his Thursday night debate performance.

Sounding drunk, including slurring her words, Pelosi laughably insisted that it’s Joe Biden, not Donald Trump who has the stamina to be president, and also asserted that Trump has dementia.

Drunks will say anything, won’t they?