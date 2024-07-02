H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Reserve Soldiers In Gaza

The IDF on Tuesday announced that two reserve soldiers were killed in the central Gaza Strip on Monday evening.

The soldiers were identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller, H’yd, 30, from Jerusalem who served as a platoon sergeant in the 121st Battalion of the 8th Reserve Armored Brigade, and Maj. (res.) Eyal Avnion, H’yd, from Hod Hasharon, who served as a deputy commander in the 121st Battalion of the 8th Reserve Armored Brigade.

Eleven soldiers were injured in the incident, including one seriously, three moderately, and one lightly.

Additionally, a soldier in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion was seriously wounded by anti-tank fire in Rafah in southern Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)