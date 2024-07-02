Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Shot By Sniper In Shomron


A man was wounded in a shooting attack at Mitzpe Yosef, near the yishuv of Har Bracha in the Shomron early Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the victim, who was shot in the upper half of his body, and evacuated him to the hospital in light condition.

The IDF is investigating the possibility that he was shot by a Palestinian sniper who shot at the area from Shechem, which overlooks the area.

Baruch Hashem, since the victim was shot from a distance, his injury is not life-threatening. He was part of a group from Ra’anana that was visiting the Mitzpe Yosef overlook.

A large number of IDF forces arrived at the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



