Gov’t Ministers Fume: “We’re Restoring The Gaza Strip With Our Own Hands”

There was widespread outrage among government ministers when reports on Tuesday morning said that infrastructure work has begun in the Gaza Strip to connect a water desalination and sewage treatment facility water to Israel’s electrical grid.

Channel 12 reported that it obtained a document showing that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the work, calling it “a basic humanitarian need” in order to prevent the spread of disease.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich responded to the reports by stating: “We’ve lost it completely. We are rebuilding Gaza with our own hands – before demilitarization. Mr. Prime Minister, stop this foolishness.”

Security officials later stated that the electrical work is necessary for the IDF to continue the war in Gaza for two reasons: to provide water to almost two million Gazans in the humanitarian zone since a humanitarian crisis could force Israel to end the war, and to provide water for sanitation in order to prevent the spread of disease which could harm IDF soldiers and Israeli hostages.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)