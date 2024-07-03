Soldier Arrested For Allegedly Killing A Nukhba Terrorist On Oct. 7

A discharged soldier was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a Nukhba terrorist on October 7th and brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the police requested an extension of his arrest, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, a police investigator accused the soldier: “You interrogated a terrorist in the field, then shot him in the head. That’s why you are suspected of murder.”

The soldier replied: “I didn’t murder any terrorist but I eliminated the terrorists who shot at us.”

The report was later taken down but not before it was quoted by every other media outlet. The police later slapped a gag order on the case and there are likely details that are unknown about the case. Some social media reports said that three soldiers were arrested.

Channel 14 News journalist Yinon Magal quoted the soldier’s father as saying: “On October 7th, while half of the country was in shelters and half of the country was probably sleeping.. my son and another soldier he knows, without being called, quickly drove in their own to the south in order to help and save as many people as possible.”

“They encountered terrorists in the Shaar Negev area. They eliminated some of them and even managed to rescue the wounded. The soldier who was with him was even injured in the incident while trying to rescue injured soldiers. Among other things, they risked a lot in order to prevent attempts to kidnap the bodies of soldiers who were in the field.”

“Today we found out that there are delusional elements in our dear country who are trying in every way to demoralize our soldiers and instead of handing out medals to people who did the maximum while others didn’t even do the minimum, they are busy trying to discredit soldiers.”

Dozens of Israelis showed up outside the court in Tel Aviv to protest the arrest.

One of them explained, as quoted by Ynet: “This is a young man who went down to the south that morning, saved lives and saved the bodies of soldiers so that they wouldn’t be abducted. There is no connection here to the right or the left.”

