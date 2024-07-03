Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Demolishes Home Of ISIS-Inspired Palestinian Who Murdered 14-Year-Old Binyamin Achimeir


The IDF has demolished the home of Ahmed Dawabsha, a 21-year-old Palestinian accused of murdering 14-year-old Binyamin Achimeir in a West Bank terror attack in April. Achimeir went missing while shepherding near the outpost of Malachei Shalom on April 12, and his body was found the next day.

Dawabsha, a resident of the West Bank town of Duma, was arrested on April 22 and charged with Achimeir’s murder last month. According to prosecutors, the attack was inspired by the Islamic State jihadist movement.

The IDF demolished Dawabsha’s home in Duma overnight, citing a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly terror attacks, which aims to deter future terrorists.

In addition to the demolition, six wanted Palestinians were detained in other West Bank operations. Since October 7, the IDF has arrested approximately 4,200 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including over 1,750 affiliated with Hamas.

