Yair Netanyahu Accuses Judicial System Of “Destroying The State”


In a social media post, Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, launched a scathing attack on the country’s judicial system.

Alongside a picture from a recent court hearing related to the October 7 terrorist attack, Yair wrote, “The Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s office are destroying the state.”

This is not the first time Yair Netanyahu has spoken out against senior figures in the defense establishment. Last month, he targeted Air Force Commander Tomer Bar in a tweet, questioning his actions on the day of the terrorist attack. “Where was he and what did he do on October 7?” he asked.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



