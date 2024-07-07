Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive For COVID, VP Harris Tests Negative


Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced Sunday, but his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, has tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

Emhoff spokesperson Liza Acevedo said in a statement that the second gentleman “is fully vaccinated and three times boosted” and that he is “currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home.”

Acevedo said Harris was tested for COVID on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” and the result was negative. She is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas for President Joe Biden ‘s reelection on Tuesday.

Emhoff previously tested positive for COVID in March of 2022, and Harris tested positive for the virus the following month.

Biden tested positive for COVID in July of 2022, then tested positive again slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation — in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

(AP)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DUE TO SUPREME COURT: In A First, Israel Has No Chief Rabbanim

PLAYING DEFENSE: Biden Refuses To Take Cognitive Test, Says He’ll Only Drop Out If “Lord Almighty Tells Me To” [VIDEOS]

2 IDF Soldiers Injured In Hezbollah Rocket Fire On Kiryat Shmona [Video]

Reformist Pezeshkian Beats Hard-Liner To Win Iran Presidential Election, Promising Outreach To West

Hamas Gives Initial Approval For Hostage Release Deal; Gafni Slams Bibi For Statement On Shabbos

Israel Eliminates Key Hezbollah Commander Deep Inside Lebanon

SNOOZER-IN-CHIEF: Biden Admits He Needs More Sleep, Can’t Do Night Events

Man Charged Over Murder Of R’ Shloimy Lonner Z”L Of Lakewood

GAME OVER: The Economist Slams Biden With BRUTAL Magazine Cover And Editorial

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier, Killed In Gaza City

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network