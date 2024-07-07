Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Gantz: All Gazans Who Crossed The Border On Oct. 7 Deserved To Die


National Unity chairman Benny Gantz commented on the case of the three Israelis who were arrested for allegedly murdering a Hamas terrorist on October 7.

“October 7th was the day of the greatest disaster in the history of the country,” Gantz said. “Many heroes arose on that day – soldiers, members of security squads, police officers and civilians – who fought bravely and many of them fell in battle.”

Gantz then interjected, saying that he has not personally seen the evidence regarding the suspects but “at the same time, it is important to say as a matter of principle – all Gazans who crossed the border that day deserved death. All of them were a clear and immediate danger. We must remember that there were many weapons in the area and some of the terrorists also acted as drivers who abducted civilians.”

“Therefore, in that situation of chaos, surprise and guerilla fighting for many hours, we must fully support those who fought – soldiers, police officers, or civilians. This is our duty towards those who saved human lives and protected our country, and I believe that the law enforcement system will also act in this spirit.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



