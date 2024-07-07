IDF Announces Death Of Officer Killed In Southern Gaza

The IDF on Sunday announced the death of a soldier killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

He was identified as Cpt. Jalaa Ibrahem, 25, from Sajur, a Druze town in the Galil in northern Israel. He served in the 601st Engineering Battalion of the 401st Brigade and was killed by an anti-tank missile during an operation in Rafah.

Ibrahem is from a family with a long history of IDF service. Three of his 12 brothers are officers in the IDF and his grandfather lost his life years ago fighting terrorists in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm.

Ibrahem is the 11th Druze soldier to lose his life in the war in Gaza.

His death increases the toll of soldiers killed in the war in Gaza to 326.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)