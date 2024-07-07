Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
US Civilian Severely Wounded In Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack


A 31-year-old US civilian in his 30s was severely wounded by anti-tank missile fire launched by Hezbollah at an IDF post in the western Galil on Sunday.

Two others, another civilian and an IDF soldier, were lightly wounded in the attack. The three victims were evacuated to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya.

The IDF is investigating why the civilians were on the base.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah launched a rocket barrage at ar Meron and previously launched a barrage at the Lower Galil, seriously injuring a 28-year-old civilian in Kfar Zeitim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



