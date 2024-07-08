French Jews Fear For Their Future, Frum MP Meyer Habib Loses His Seat

Is there a future for French Jewry in France? It’s a question that’s been asked many times for many years but has taken on new urgency in the wake of the stunning results of the snap elections on Sunday, with a coalition of far-left parties, including an antisemitic party, winning the most seats.

The leaders of the left-wing parties, despite many differences between them, successfully mobilized before the snap elections and formed a leftist alliance, the New Popular Front, against the far-right. The most prominent leader of the alliance is Jean-Luc Melenchon, the head of the antisemitic France Unbowed party.

Melenchon has called French Jewry “an arrogant minority that lectures to the rest,” celebrated anti-Israel rioters after they stormed a shul, and describes Israel as a colonial state. Under Melechon’s leadership, the New Popular Front has made the Palestinians its cause célèbre. One of the main figures in Melechon’s party called the Hamas assault on October 7th a “legitimate action.”

French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy wrote following the election: ““The left is once again kidnapped by the infamous Melenchon. Divisive language. Hate of the republic on the lips. Around him right now are some incarnations of the new antisemitism. A chilling moment. A stain: Continue to fight against these people.”

French-Jewish journalist Yohann Taieb wrote: “Mélenchon’s victory sends a horrifying message of impunity to all anti-Jewish Islamo-fascists.”

Meyer Habib, a frum Jew who served four consecutive terms in the French National Assembly, lost his seat in the elections to Caroline Yadan, another Jewish candidate from French President Emmanuel Macron’s party who is considered pro-Israel.

Habib, who represented the 8th constituency for French residents overseas, including Israel, the PA, Gaza, Italy, Turkey, Cyprus, Malta and Greece, won 85% of the votes in Israel.

