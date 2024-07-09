Rabbanut To Attorney-General: “We Will Not Appoint Women As Rabbaniot”

The temporary replacement for the Nasi of the Moetzet HaRabbanut HaReishis, HaRav Yaakov Roja, sent a letter on Sunday evening to the Attorney-General’s office saying that the Rabbanut will not appoint women as Rabbaniot.

HaRav Roja wrote: “Unfortunately I will not be able to comply with what was stated in your letter regarding the Supreme Court ruling regarding these clauses – that the appointment of women must be considered according to Clause 7(8).”

“I must act according to the decision of the Moetzes HaRabbanut HaReishit, of which I am a member, in reference to the aforementioned issue, which states: ‘According to halacha, there is no halachic possibility for the appointment of women to the position of Rav.'”

“Therefore, considering the appointment of a woman to the position of Rav is forbidden as it recognizes that a woman can serve in a Rabbinical position, which is contrary to the position of the poskei halacha and Gedolei HaDoros and the Chief Rabbaim of their generations.”

