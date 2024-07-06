DUE TO SUPREME COURT: In A First, Israel Has No Chief Rabbanim

Israel’s Chief Rabbanim, HaRav Yosef Yitzchak and HaRav Dovid Lau, ended their ten-year terms on Monday and for the first time in over 100 years, no elections have been held to replace them.

Two Rabbanim were selected to fill the positions on a temporary basis: HaRav Yitzchak Peretz, the Rav of Ra’anana and former chairman of Shas, is serving as the Nasi of the Rabbanut, replacing HaRav Yosef, and HaRav Eliezer Igra is serving as the Nasi of the Beis Din HaGadol, replacing HaRav Lau. But what will be with permanent selections? The issue is yet another problem caused by Israel’s Supreme Court.

The date to elect new Chief Rabbanim, including for local municipalities, has been repeatedly pushed off due to a ruling by the Supreme Court about the makeup of the election committee which is composed of 80 Rabbanim from local religious councils and 70 public officials representing the Knesset and local governments.

The Supreme Court ordered the Chief Rabbanim to consider the appointment of women as candidates for Rabbanim and as members of the selection committee under the category of Rav.

There is no ready solution to the dispute as the Rabbanut strongly opposes the appointment of women.

Candidates for the position of the Ashkenazi chief rabbi include HaRav Moshe Chaim Lau, HaRav Eliezer Igra, HaRav Meir Kahana, HaRav Micha Halevi, and HaRav Kalman Bar.

Candidates for the position of the Sephardi chief rabbi include HaRav Dovid Yosef, HaRav Yehduah Deri (who is currently very ill and still in dire need of tefillos), HaRav Michoel Amos, and HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu.

