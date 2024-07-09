Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF To Begin Sending Draft Orders To Chareidim Next Month


Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a meeting on Tuesday morning with senior IDF officials regarding the preparation of the army for the recruitment of Chareidim.

At the end of the meeting, Gallant’s office stated that “Gallant approved the IDF’s recommendation to issue draft orders to the Chareidi sector in the coming month, in accordance with the absorption and screening capabilities and after a significant improvement process of the existing data regarding possible recruits has been carried out.”

Gallant also said that a dedicated information campaign for the Chareidi sector will be launched with information about the service paths adapted to Chareidim in the IDF.

“The Defense Minister and the IDF Chief of Staff agreed during the discussion that this is an operational need and a complex social issue, and must be carried out in accordance with the principle of ‘successful recruitment’ in order to reach a meaningful service for members of the Chareidi sector while maintaining their lifestyle, and bring an increasing number of recruits in an orderly process,” the statement concluded.

As YWN reported, the IDF has admitted that the recruitment of tens of thousands of Charedim is “neither possible nor practical” and will only try to recruit 3,000 Chareidim in the next year and the year after that.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



2 Responses

  1. The Zionist shmad is already a 9.9999 out of 10. The more they increase that – and there’s not much more to go – the sooner that Zionist idol will disappear forever.

  2. B’H! Now the tremendous chillul Hashem of Chareidim dodging the draft and not participating in defending Eretz Yisrael – will finally be mitigated!!!!

