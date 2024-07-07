Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Admits: Drafting Chareidim En Masse Is “Impossible And Impractical”


The IDF admitted that the recruitment of tens of thousands of Charedim is “neither possible nor practical,” an internal IDF document revealed according to a Kan News report.

Therefore, the IDF wants to begin drafting Chareidim, as mandated by the Supreme Court, by recruiting only those who are already working and not learning full-time. In order to accomplish this, the IDF requested data from the Israel Tax Authority and Bituach Leumi. The data is expected to be transferred to the IDF within two weeks.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held this week headed by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara about the IDF’s fulfillment of the Supreme Court ruling regarding the recruitment of all Chareidim eligible for the draft.

At the meeting, IDF officials said that they want to avoid drafting Chareidim by force, preferring to do so via “marketing,” with a goal of recruiting 3,000 Chareidim this year in addition to the 1,800 Chareidim already serving.

However, Deputy Attorney-General Gil Limon, whom Likud minister Dovid Amsalem has called the “most dangerous man in the country,” insisted that the IDF’s position contradicts the court’s ruling.

Ultimately, Baharav-Miara reached a “compromise,” allowing the IDF to recruit Charedim via “marketing” through August. But if the IDF doesn’t meet the target number, it will have to to issue forced draft orders to Chareidim in the next recruitment cycle.

Meanwhile, although the IDF says that it is only capable of recruiting 3,000 Chareidim this year out of over 60,000 Chareidim eligible for the draft, the Supreme Court and Attorney-General ordered the immediate halt of funding to yeshivos and kollelim, a ruling based on a very shaky legal foundation.

B’Chadrei Chareidim reporter Yanki Farber stated on Monday that he knows of many Chareidi bochurim who recently tried to enlist in the IDF but were turned away.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



