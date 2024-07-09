WATCH: Hezbollah Releases Propaganda Video Showing Drone Footage of Israeli Military Bases

Hezbollah has released a new propaganda video featuring drone footage of Israeli military bases in the Golan Heights. The video, which has not been verified by Israeli authorities, appears to show various military installations and equipment.

In a ominous warning, the video concludes with a shot of an Israeli city, which Hezbollah claims will be the subject of an upcoming clip. This is not the first time Hezbollah has released such footage; weeks ago, the group published a similar video showing Israeli sites in the Haifa area.

The IDF has yet to comment on the authenticity of the footage or when it was taken. However, it is no secret that Hezbollah has launched hundreds of drones at Israel in recent months, many of which have been laden with explosives, while others have been used for surveillance purposes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)