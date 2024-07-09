Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN THE NORTH: Hezbollah Rocket Hits Car In Ramat HaGolan, 2 People Killed


Two Israelis were killed in a Hezbollah rocket barrage of about 40 rockets at Ramat HaGolan on Tuesday evening.

A rocket scored a direct hit on a car driving in the area, setting the car on fire and killing its occupants. Emergency forces who arrived at the scene could do nothing but declare their death.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching a barrage of dozens of rockets, saying they targeted the IDF’s Nafah base in response to the IDF’s elimination of Hezbollah terrorist Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh earlier on Tuesday.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services

The police are currently operating at a number of sites where shrapnel fell in the Golan area. Officers and saboteurs of the northern district isolated the sites and are searching for additional shrapnel.

Five firefighting teams are fighting the flames from fires that broke out from the barrage.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



