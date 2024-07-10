Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
New Poll Reveals Shift: Right-Wing Alliance Could Reshape Knesset


A survey conducted by i24NEWS suggests that if elections were held today, the National Unity party led by Benny Gantz would emerge as the largest party in the Knesset, securing 22 seats.

The Likud party would closely follow with 21 seats, while Yesh Atid would take third place with 15 seats. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party would strengthen to 14 seats, and Shas would win 11 seats. Otzma Yehudit would secure 10 seats, while United Torah Judaism and the Labor-Merets union, ‘The Democrats,’ would each win eight seats. The Ra’am party would take six seats, and Hadash-Ta’al would secure five seats.

The survey also explored the potential impact of a new right-wing party led by Liberman, Gideon Sa’ar, Yossi Cohen, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Such an alliance would significantly reshape the political landscape, securing 33 seats and becoming the largest party in the Knesset. Likud would trail behind with 17 seats, followed by the National Unity party with 14 seats and Yesh Atid with 11 seats.

Regarding the question of who is best suited to be prime minister, the survey found that Binyamin Netanyahu narrowly edges out Yair Lapid but trails behind Benny Gantz. However, when pitted against Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu falls significantly behind, with 41% of respondents believing Bennett is better suited for the role, compared to 28% for Netanyahu. 31% did not answer the question.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



