MOVING VIDEO: Shailos A Triple-Amputee Soldier Asked HaRav Osher Weiss

HaRav Osher Weiss spoke about a young IDF soldier he met who was severely injured in battle in Gaza, losing both legs and his right arm and injuring his left hand.

Rav Weiss said: “The soldier is a young talmid chacham. He asked me several shailos including: “Where do I put on tefillin now?

One of the shailos brought Rav Weiss to tears. “When I get my prosthetics, when I do I say Shechiyanu – when I get them or when I use them?” the soldier asked.

The story brings to mind that of Amichai Shindler, whose arm was blown off in the October 7th massacre. After he miraculously regained consciousness, his first requests were a visit by HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein and Rabbeinu Tam tefillin, which were given to him by the Gerrer Rosh HaYeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Shaul Altar.

Watch the powerful video below:

Channel 14 News journalist Yinon Magal later tweeted the video of Rav Weiss and identified the soldier as Ari Spitz. Someone else posted a video of Ari making a bracha at his friend’s wedding, as seen below.

