OVER $774M. SINCE OCT. 7: Biden Admin To Give Another $100 M. To Palestinian “Refugees”

The US announced that it is giving another $100 million in aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority.

The donation comes only a month after a previous US donation of $90 million in aid to the Palestinians.

Israel has estimated that about 80% of aid delivered to Gaza is seized by Hamas. Additionally, according to a report by the British Telegraph, there is even more food available in Gaza now than before the war began.

A statement from the USAID says that the newest donation increases the amount of funding provided by the Biden administration to the Palestinians since October 7th to over $774 million.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)