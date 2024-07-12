Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

OVER $774M. SINCE OCT. 7: Biden Admin To Give Another $100 M. To Palestinian “Refugees”


The US announced that it is giving another $100 million in aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority.

The donation comes only a month after a previous US donation of $90 million in aid to the Palestinians.

Israel has estimated that about 80% of aid delivered to Gaza is seized by Hamas. Additionally, according to a report by the British Telegraph, there is even more food available in Gaza now than before the war began.

A statement from the USAID says that the newest donation increases the amount of funding provided by the Biden administration to the Palestinians since October 7th to over $774 million.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

  1. Hamas needs money the re-stock their weapons arsenal
    PA now needs more money for pay-for-slay
    “innocent” civilians need to be paid to hold hostages
    Sinwar is now entitled to higher bonus payments

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NOBODY IS CONVINCED: In Major Press Conference, Biden Says He’s Capable Of Being President, Won’t Withdraw From 2024 Race

CAMP DRAMA: Camp Malka Opens For Some Campers And Staff, Sends Others Home Following Days Of Uncertainty

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER BLUNDER: Biden Refers To Ukraine’s Zelensky As “President Putin” [VIDEO]

CAN’T HIDE IT ANYMORE: Radio Network Admits To Editing Biden Interview At Campaign’s Request

Biden Campaign Secretly Polling VP Kamala Harris’s Strength Against Donald Trump

HATZALAH ATTACKED: Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Set Lower East Side Hatzalah Vehicle On Fire

OBAMA PLOTTING: Biden Aides Say Former President Working To Oust Biden As Democratic Nominee

HEADS SHOULD ROLL: IDF Admits Major Failures On Oct. 7 But Denies Tank Shelling Killed Hostages

COLOSSAL FAILURE : Biden’s $320 Million Pier In Gaza To Be Dismantled

WATCH: HaRav Bergman: “For A Bochur, Even 1 Day In The Army Is Shmad”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network