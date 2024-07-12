Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Defense Minister Gallant Challenges Netanyahu, Calls For State Investigation Into Oct. 7 Failures


Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to investigate the Hamas-led October 7 massacre and the failures surrounding it. Speaking at the graduation ceremony for IDF officers, Gallant received applause as he emphasized the need for a comprehensive examination of the events leading up to the tragedy.

“It must examine all of us: the decision-makers and professionals, the government, the army, and security services, this government — and the governments over the last decade that led to the events of October 7,” Gallant declared. “It needs to examine me, the defense minister, it must examine the prime minister, the chief of staff, and the head of the Shin Bet, the army, and all the national bodies subordinate to the government.”

Gallant outlined the scope of the proposed commission’s investigation, stating, “This commission of inquiry must examine the intelligence and operational failures of the events of October 7, deal with the process of managing the war, delve into the building of Hamas’s forces over the last decade, beginning with the formulation of the Hamas plan to invade the communities of the south, and up to the errors made in assessing the enemy’s capabilities and in warning of its intentions, culminating in October 7.”

