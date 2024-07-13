Four Female Soldiers Injured, 1 Seriously, In Hezbollah Rocket Barrage At Kiryat Shmona

Four female IDF soldiers were injured, one seriously, in a rocket barrage on Kiryat Shmona and nearby areas on Shabbos evening.

The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital, one in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and two in light condition.

Shortly after the attack, another barrage of eight rockets was fired at Kiryat Shmona but Baruch Hashem, no one was injured in the attack.

Last week, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack at Kiryat Shmona.

