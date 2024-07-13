Dramatic Strike: IDF Targets Hamas No. 2 Muhammad Dief, Architect Of Oct. 7 Attack

The IDF carried out a targeted strike on Shabbos morning to eliminate the head of Hamas’s military wing Muhammad Dief and Rafah Salameh, the commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade, two of the main architects of the October 7th massacre.

The strike, which was reportedly carried out with bunker-buster bombs, targeted a building between Khan Younis and al-Mawasi.

Security officials believe that the strike was successful and the two were eliminated but as of Motzei Shabbos, there has been no official confirmation. About 70 other terrorists in the building were also killed in the strike, including Deif and Salameh’s bodyguards.

According to Arab media reports, Dr. Osama Nafal, a Hamas official who served a senior role in Hamas’ Economy Ministry, was also killed in the strike.

“In a joint IDF and Shin Bet activity based on precise intelligence, the IDF’s Southern Command and the Shin Bet carried out a strike in an area where two senior Hamas terrorists and additional terrorists hid among civilians,” the IDF and Shin Bet stated on Motzei Shabbos. “The location of the strike was an open area surrounded by trees, several buildings, and sheds.”

“This is a photo of the compound where the senior terrorists and additional terrorists hid before and after the strike:

Non-Israeli media reports claimed that the IDF carried out a strike in a humanitarian zone but the IDF denied the claims. “They were in a fenced terrorist compound, not in the nearby displaced persons’ tent compound,” the IDF stated.

The IDF also said that the strike was carried out based on reliable and precise intelligence on the presence of the senior Hamas leaders in the building and after it was confirmed that no Israeli hostages were being held there.

Even before October 7th, Deif had been on Israel’s most-wanted list for over 25 years for his role as the mastermind behind many deadly terror attacks that killed dozens of Israelis, including bus bombings.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021, Israel twice attempted to eliminate Dief but he narrowly escaped with his life both times. Previously, Israel tried to eliminate him during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, and in 2006, 2002, and 2001. Deif lost an eye in one attempt and was seriously injured in the 2006 attempt.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a press briefing on Motzei Shabbos and stressed that it has not yet been confirmed that the elimination was successful but “I promise you that the IDF will reach every Hamas leader, one way or the other.”

“Muhammad Dief is an arch-murderer, the chief of staff of Hamas, No. 2 in the chain of command,” Netanyahu said. “He is the architect and leader of the October 7 massacre and many other terror attacks. His hands are covered in the blood of many Israelis.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)