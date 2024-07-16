TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Israelis Injured In Shooting Attack In The Shomron

A terrorist opened fire at an Israeli car at the Ramim Junction near Shavei Shomron on Tuesday morning.

In a neis, the three people in the car were not directly hit by the gunfire but were lightly injured by glass from the shattered windshield.

The three victims, aged 22, 16, and 15, received emergency medical aid at the scene and were transferred to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist who fled the scene after the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)