WATCH: Crowd At GOP Convention Roars When When Former President Trump, Sporting Bandage On Ear, Arrives At Convention


Former President Donald Trump arrived at the RNC, his first public appearance since an attempt on his life during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

Trump, who was grazed in the ear by the bullet and sported a bandage on the injured ear, had reportedly been in good spirits after the dramatic shooting, showing more concern one dead and two wounded supporters who were in attendance at the event.

The former president also insisted that the RNC go on as scheduled, making his first public appearance just two days after the attempt on his life.



