Terrorist From Gaza Stabs Border Police Officer, Is Eliminated

Border Police and IDF forces carried out a counterterrorism operation in Ramallah overnight Monday, the police stated on Tuesday morning.

During the operation, a terrorist ran toward the forces and stabbed one of the officers. Another officer opened fire and eliminated the terrorist, who was later identified as a 19-year-old resident of Gaza.

The officer, who was lightly injured, was evacuated to the hospital.

The police did not provide details on the Gazan terrorist’s presence in Ramallah.

