Terrorist From Gaza Stabs Border Police Officer, Is Eliminated


Border Police and IDF forces carried out a counterterrorism operation in Ramallah overnight Monday, the police stated on Tuesday morning.

During the operation, a terrorist ran toward the forces and stabbed one of the officers. Another officer opened fire and eliminated the terrorist, who was later identified as a 19-year-old resident of Gaza.

The officer, who was lightly injured, was evacuated to the hospital.

The police did not provide details on the Gazan terrorist’s presence in Ramallah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



