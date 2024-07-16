HEAR IT: Leaked Video Of Private Call Between Trump And RFK Jr.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued a public apology on Tuesday to former President Donald Trump following the leak of a private conversation between the two, where discussions critical of vaccines were captured on video by Kennedy’s son, Bobby Kennedy III.

The now-deleted video, recorded on Sunday, emerged amidst heightened attention following an assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. In the footage, Trump expressed skepticism about vaccines, remarking on what he perceived as excessive dosages and their impact on infants.

Bobby Kennedy III, who initially shared the clip, asserted that such conversations deserved public scrutiny. He also criticized Senator JD Vance, recently announced as Trump’s running mate, implying that Trump’s decision favored divisiveness over unity.

Trump can be heard criticizing vaccines and the dosage amounts:

“Something’s wrong with that whole system. And it’s the doctors, you find. Remember I said I want to do small doses? Small doses. When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse, not a… you know 10 pound or 20 pound baby. It looks like you’re giving you should be giving a horse this. And do you ever see the size of it, right? You know, it’s just massive. And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago.”

Working with Kennedy in the future, his call with Biden following the shooting:

“Anyway, I would love you to do stuff. And I think it would be so good for you and so big for you. And we’re going to win. We’re going to win. We’re way ahead of the guy. He called me. And he said: ‘How did you choose to move to the right?’”

Being shot:

I just turned my head to show the chart. And something wrapped me. It felt like a giant… like the world’s largest mosquito. And it was. It was a bullet going around. You know, what do they call that, an AR-15 or something? That was a big gun. That was a pretty tough gun, right?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)