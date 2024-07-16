PRESSURE COOKER: Hamas Leader Sinwar Under Growing Pressure For Ceasefire From His Own Commanders

In a closed-door conference on Saturday, CIA Director Bill Burns revealed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, is facing increased pressure from his own military commanders to accept a ceasefire deal and end the war with Israel. According to a source who attended the conference and spoke to CNN, Sinwar is not concerned about his own mortality but is feeling pressure about being held responsible for the suffering in Gaza.

Burns emphasized that both Israel and Hamas must seize this moment to reach a ceasefire, after months of negotiations. He noted that the internal pressure on Sinwar is a new development in the past two weeks, with senior commanders growing tired of the fight.

President Joe Biden has expressed optimism about getting the deal done, saying, “There are still gaps to close, but we’re making progress, the trend is positive…and I’m determined to get this deal done and bring an end to this war, which should end now.”

The potential agreement faces challenges, including the difficulties of communicating with Sinwar, who is believed to be hiding in tunnels beneath his birthplace in Khan Younis. The deal would involve an “interim governance” plan, where neither Israel nor Hamas would control Gaza, and Qatar has threatened to expel Hamas’ political leadership if they don’t sign on to the plan.

Leaked documents from negotiations with Hamas reveal the terrorist group’s demands: monetary compensation, security guarantees for their leaders, safe passage to Turkey, the return of confiscated funds, and the lifting of bans on their foreign bank accounts. The suffering of Gaza’s residents, a result of Hamas’ actions, is notably absent from their concerns.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)