“Donkey Was Unharmed:” In Surgical Strike, IDF Kills Terrorists On Wagon

In a fitting incident for the week of Parshas Balak, soldiers from the IDF 636 drone unit launched a drone to kill terrorists transporting weapons and explosives in Gaza, killing the terrorists but leaving the donkey pulling the wagon alive.

The soldiers spotted five men loading a wagon with explosives and weapons, covering them, and riding with them on the wagon. After ensuring that the men were indeed terrorists, the soldiers launched a drone to kill them.

A soldier can be heard saying on the video that “the donkey of course remained alive.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)