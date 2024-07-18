“Donkey Was Unharmed:” In Surgical Strike, IDF Kills Terrorists On Wagon

In a fitting incident for the week of Parshas Balak, soldiers from the IDF 636 drone unit launched a drone to kill terrorists transporting weapons and explosives in Gaza, killing the terrorists but leaving the donkey pulling the wagon alive.
The soldiers spotted five men loading a wagon with explosives and weapons, covering them, and riding with them on the wagon. After ensuring that the men were indeed terrorists, the soldiers launched a drone to kill them.
A soldier can be heard saying on the video that “the donkey of course remained alive.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
3 Responses
“שבו לכם פה עם החמור”
יבמות סב ע”א: עם החמור – עם הדומה לחמור
Best part, the חמור כמובן lol
Why is obvious, sounds very funny
Big mistake. In that part of the world Donkey’s can talk. In all fairness, he was probably the commander, and was using the Hamas soldiers as decoys. The Israelis probably got confused since they follow American news closely, and in America donkeys have their own political party whose leader couldn’t possibly lead and has trouble talking without putting his foot in his mouth.