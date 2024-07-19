MAJOR IDF LAPSE: Houthi Drone Wasn’t Intercepted Due To “Human Error”

The IDF stated on Friday morning that the drone that penetrated Israel in the pre-dawn hours, exploding in a Tel Aviv apartment, killing one person and injuring several others, was not intercepted due to human error.

The explosive drone, likely launched from Yemen, over 2,000 kilometers away from Israel, penetrated Israel without any warning sirens and exploded in a Tel Aviv apartment, yards away from the US embassy and many hotels housing evacuees from the north and south of the country.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the drone was detected by the Air Force but a mistaken decision was made not to intercept it since it was not classified as hostile and therefore, no warning siren was sounded.

The IDF said this “is a severe incident that shouldn’t have happened and the Air Force takes responsibility for the incident as the defender of the country’s skies. The IAF increased its air patrols to protect Israeli airspace. There is no change in the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command.”

Folllowing the attack, a Houthi spokesperson issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack: “We carried out a high-quality military operation in Tel Aviv – using a new UAV called ‘Jaffa’ which is capable of bypassing the enemy’s interception systems and is undetectable by radars. The operation successfully achieved its objectives.”

“The Yemenite Armed Forces declares the occupied Jaffa area as an unsafe area that is a major target. We will focus on striking the front of the Zionist enemy and reaching deep within it. We have a bank of targets in Israel, including sensitive military and security targets, and we will continue to strike them.”

Apart from the man who was killed by the drone, eight people were lightly injured, four from shrapnel wounds and four who suffered from shock. Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv said on Friday morning that five victims who were evacuated to the hospital in the wake of the attack were treated and released.

