TERROR: One Dead, Eight Injured In Houthi Drone Explosion In Tel Aviv [VIDEOS]

An Iran-backed Houthi drone strike occurred in Tel Aviv at around 3:30 AM Friday morning, local time. The drone, which is likely made of plastic rather than metal to avoid radar, crashed into a building and exploded on Shalom Aleichem Street, near multiple embassies and consulates, including that of the U.S.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene, with some damage reported. During searches by emergency services, the body of a lifeless man was found in an apartment near the location of the explosion. Seven people were taken to hospital with minor wounds

Israeli security forces at the scene say the drone flew over the Tel Aviv beach before slamming into a building about 100 meters from the US consulate.

The Houthi terrorist group, which controls large parts of Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to an Army Radio report, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile and 4 drones at Israel; the missile and 3 of the drones were shot down by US forces. It is unclear why the fourth managed to get through and reach Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the IDF said: An initial inquiry indicates that the explosion in Tel Aviv was caused by the falling of an aerial target, and no sirens were activated. The incident is under thorough review. Israeli security forces are currently operating at the scene.

The IAF increased its air patrols in order to protect Israeli airspace.

There is no change in the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command.

MDA Spokesperson Zaki Heller in a statement said:

Following a search of the area, an unconscious male was found in one of the nearby buildings with penetrating injuries. MDA team reported a 50 year old male showing no signs of life and pronounced him deceased.

MDA EMTs and Paramedics treated 8 casualties, including 4 with shrapnel and blast injuries, and 4 with anxiety symptoms.

MDA Paramedic Roee Klein, and EMTs Yoel Rosenthal and Asher Greider tells YWN:

“We were quickly on scene and witnessed a major disturbance and damage caused by the explosion. We started to search the area and 4 casualties reached us, 2 injured at home – a male, 37, and female, 47, and 2 others who were injured in the street, female 25, and male, 30. They were all fully conscious and suffered shrapnel injuries to shoulders and limbs, and one who suffered blast injuries. We provided initial medical treatment and evacuated them to hospital in mild condition. In further searches, a 50 year old male was found unconscious with penetrating injuries. We performed a medical assessment, he showed no signs of life, and shortly thereafter was pronounced deceased.”

