Finance Minister Smotrich Slams Potential US Sanctions On Him As “Fatal Injury” To Israeli Sovereignty

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has denounced potential US sanctions against him and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir as “politically motivated” and a “fatal injury to Israeli sovereignty” and US-Israel relations.

Smotrich responded to reports of White House discussions on sanctioning the two far-right cabinet members, saying he is “no different than Reut Ben Haim or any other settler” who have faced US sanctions. He criticized the move as an “unfortunate decision” stemming from internal US political needs, using “anti-democratic tools” against a “brave partner” and the only democracy in the Middle East.

Smotrich boasted of his efforts to prevent a “terrorist state” in the West Bank, saying he is “proud” and “ready to pay any price” for his actions. He dismissed US and European sanctions as a “passing shadow,” warning that imposing sanctions on a democratically elected minister would have “serious consequences in many areas.”

Smotrich claimed to have discussed the issue with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying “things will be clarified in a way that is not ambiguous.”

The Biden administration has maintained an effective boycott of Smotrich and Ben Gvir, refusing to meet with them due to their views on Palestinians. The administration has expressed frustration over Smotrich’s efforts to block enforcement against illegal settlement construction and his withholding of Palestinian tax revenues.

