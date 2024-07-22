Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

UNUSUAL INCIDENT: Canadian Tourist Attempts To Stab IDF Soldiers At Gate To Moshav, Is Eliminated


A terrorist on Monday morning attempted to stab IDF soldiers at the entrance to Netiv Ha’Asara, a moshav in the Gaza border area.

The terrorist was neutralized by the soldiers who opened fire. Baruch Hashem, no soldiers were injured.

A 61-year-old woman who was nearby and heard the gunfire was treated for shock.

According to reports, the terrorist was a Muslim with Canadian citizenship who arrived in Israel on Sunday as a tourist. He rented a car and drove to the moshav on Monday from the Ashdod area. When he got out of the car, he began yelling at the soldiers in English that “the IDF kills civilians in Gaza” and ran toward them with a knife. The soldiers opened fire, killing him.

IDF spokesperson
Scene of the incident. (MDA)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



2 Responses

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BAD LOOK: Donald Trump And Daughter Ivanka Both Donated To Kamala Harris’s Reelection Campaign

WATCH: Netanyahu Departs To US On First Flight Of “Wing Of Zion,” Israel’s Air Force One

Trump Pledges to “Rescue” US Auto Industry, Touts Elon Musk Endorsement [VIDEO]

UNUSUAL INCIDENT: Canadian Tourist Attempts To Stab IDF Soldiers At Gate To Moshav, Is Eliminated

MAJOR FAILURE: Houthi Drone Flew 1,600 Miles Before IDF Even Detected It

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WITHDRAWS FROM 2024 RACE, ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS

WATCH: IAF Releases Footage Of Airstrikes On Yemen’s Houthis

NEW DETAILS: IDF Trained For Yemen Strike In Greece, Targets Were Selected Months Ago

After 8 Days: Israel Receives Confirmation That Hamas No. 2 Deif Is Dead

Netanyahu On Absurd IJC Ruling: “Jewish People Can’t Be Occupiers In Their Own Land”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network