UNUSUAL INCIDENT: Canadian Tourist Attempts To Stab IDF Soldiers At Gate To Moshav, Is Eliminated

A terrorist on Monday morning attempted to stab IDF soldiers at the entrance to Netiv Ha’Asara, a moshav in the Gaza border area.

The terrorist was neutralized by the soldiers who opened fire. Baruch Hashem, no soldiers were injured.

A 61-year-old woman who was nearby and heard the gunfire was treated for shock.

According to reports, the terrorist was a Muslim with Canadian citizenship who arrived in Israel on Sunday as a tourist. He rented a car and drove to the moshav on Monday from the Ashdod area. When he got out of the car, he began yelling at the soldiers in English that “the IDF kills civilians in Gaza” and ran toward them with a knife. The soldiers opened fire, killing him.

