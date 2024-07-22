Trump Pledges to “Rescue” US Auto Industry, Touts Elon Musk Endorsement [VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump vowed to “rescue the US auto industry from obliteration” at a campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday. He also highlighted the recent endorsement of Tesla founder Elon Musk, saying, “I love Elon Musk… He endorsed me the other day, and I read – I didn’t even know this – he gives me $45 million a month.”
Trump clarified that he’s not opposed to electric vehicles, but rather wants the market to dictate their presence. “I’m totally for [electric cars],” he said. “But whatever the market says… it’s okay. But you can’t have 100% electric cars.”
Trump also shared his conversations with Musk, focusing on rocket engine technology, and praised Musk as a “great guy” who understands his stance on electric cars. “He’s never mentioned to me, ‘Why are you hitting the electric cars?’ Because he understands. I’m not hitting it. I think it’s incredible.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
One Response
The Federal government could end subsidies to the auto industry, and eliminate rules that discourage production of gasoline powered cars. However if the corporate board are hooked on “woke” policies including discrimination disguised as “diversity”, and pseudo-scientific environmental “science”, the only way to save the American car companies is to encourage shareholders to fire the boards of directors, and perhaps act to reduce the barriers for new car companies to start-up and engage in “creative destruction.”