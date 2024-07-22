Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Trump Pledges to “Rescue” US Auto Industry, Touts Elon Musk Endorsement [VIDEO]


Former President Donald Trump vowed to “rescue the US auto industry from obliteration” at a campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday. He also highlighted the recent endorsement of Tesla founder Elon Musk, saying, “I love Elon Musk… He endorsed me the other day, and I read – I didn’t even know this – he gives me $45 million a month.”

Trump clarified that he’s not opposed to electric vehicles, but rather wants the market to dictate their presence. “I’m totally for [electric cars],” he said. “But whatever the market says… it’s okay. But you can’t have 100% electric cars.”

Trump also shared his conversations with Musk, focusing on rocket engine technology, and praised Musk as a “great guy” who understands his stance on electric cars. “He’s never mentioned to me, ‘Why are you hitting the electric cars?’ Because he understands. I’m not hitting it. I think it’s incredible.”

