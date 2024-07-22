WATCH: IDF Footage Shows Hamas Terrorists Hijacking Humanitarian Aid Truck In Gaza

The Israeli military has released footage showing gunmen attempting to commandeer trucks carrying humanitarian aid in the Rafah area of the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF has been saying ever since the Gaza war began that Hamas operatives regularly try to hijack aid deliveries along designated humanitarian aid routes.

Troops from the Nahal Brigade raided a school adjacent to the “humanitarian route” where a group of gunmen were hiding. The IDF says the terrorists planned to take control of the route used by aid trucks. Using drones, the Nahal troops eliminated the gunmen and later discovered a tunnel shaft in the school’s courtyard.

In a separate operation, the IDF released footage of a tunnel found in the Brazil neighborhood of Rafah, which was later demolished. The tunnel, several hundred meters long with multiple levels, was likely intended for use in future attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)