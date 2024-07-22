Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HISTORIC EVENT: Massive Asifa Planned For Bell Works This Wednesday Night


Unprecedented challenges call for unprecedented action. On Wednesday, a historic, can’t-miss, and hopefully once-in-a-lifetime event will be taking place in New Jersey, where thousands of people will join as one to raise $23 million to save the future of Klal Yisroel.

This historic gathering, for which the olam hatorah has been clamoring for ever since the historic visit of six leading gedolim several weeks ago, will take place on Wednesday, July 24, from 5 to 10 PM at Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey.

The asifa, which aims to close the gap between the $84 million already pledged to the olam hayeshivos in Eretz Yisroel, and the $107 million necessary to keep them properly funded, will be headline by leading roshei yeshiva and renowned philanthropists.

Included among the distinguished headliners are Rav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a and Rav Yitzchok Kolodetzky shlit”a, both of whom will share divrei bracha and chizzuk to the assembled.

Additionally, the event will feature noted philanthropists Aaron Wolfson, Ralph Herzka, Reuven Wolf, Itche Rosenbaum, Ezra Erani, Jimmy Khezri, Boruch Jeremias, Yitzchak Rokowsky, Shimmy Glick and Ronnie Wilhelm.

To guarantee its success, event organizers are relying on YOU to make a difference. Sign up to become a fundraiser for this monumental cause by clicking here. It will only take a minute, but the schar will last for eternity. And on top of that, those who sign up to be fundraisers get complimentary VIP tickets to Wednesday’s asifa.



