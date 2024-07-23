IDF Successfully Eliminates Dozens of Gunmen in Renewed Khan Younis Operation [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that dozens of gunmen have been neutralized during a renewed operation in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza.

This latest offensive, initiated yesterday, follows the IDF’s identification of Hamas regrouping in the area, three months after their withdrawal from the city. The operation involves the 98th Division, which has been targeting Hamas forces both above and below ground.

Within the first 24 hours, the IDF confirmed that clashes, tank shelling, and airstrikes have resulted in the elimination of numerous gunmen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)