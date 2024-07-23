Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Trump to Meet Netanyahu Friday At Mar-a-Lago


Former President Donald Trump announced via his Truth Social network that he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump highlighted his previous term’s achievements, stating, “During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the Abraham Accords – And we will have it again.” He also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



  2. President Donald Trump שליט”א shall beat the smack out of Hamas so badly, that they are going to release the hostages before Noon 1/20/2025, so as not to come under the full ire of President Donald Trump שליט”א the 47th President of the United States of America.

