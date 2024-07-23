Trump to Meet Netanyahu Friday At Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump announced via his Truth Social network that he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump highlighted his previous term’s achievements, stating, “During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the Abraham Accords – And we will have it again.” He also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”

