“OUTRAGEOUS & INEXCUSABLE:” Johnson Slams VP Harris For Boycotting Netanyahu’s Speech

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday sharply condemned Vice President Kamala Harris for refusing to preside over Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Harris is blaming her absence on “scheduling difficulties” due to a previously scheduled event in Indianapolis.

“It’s never been more important than it is right now for us to stand with our closest ally in the Middle East,” Harris said. “It’s outrageous to me and inexcusable that Kamala Harris is boycotting this joint session. This is a historic moment, it’s an important moment for the country. The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated and yet, Kamala Harris will abandon her seat.”

“She is beyond accountable for that. She needs to be asked very serious questions about why.”

Harris slammed Democrats in general for boycotting the Israeli prime minister’s speech due to political considerations while Israel is fighting for its survival, saying that Sen. Patty Murray (WA), who was next on the roster [as she serves as the president pro tempore of the Senate) also refused to preside over the event.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)