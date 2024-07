An IDF soldier was seriously injured from Hezbollah rocket fire in the Har Dov area on Tuesday.

The soldier was evacuated via helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

According to a statement issued by the hospital on Wednesday morning, the soldier underwent surgery and is now hospitalized in the ICU.

Hezbollah launched several rockets at Har Dov and 15 rockets at Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday evening following previous barrages at the western Galil earlier in the day.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)